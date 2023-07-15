TWIN FALLS — A multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday night got a start when two motorists were racing each other down Pole Line Road, police say.

Two people were sent to the hospital after the 10 p.m. four-vehicle crash.

The two teenage male drivers face reckless driving charges, Twin Falls Police Lt. Craig Stotts said.

They were westbound on Pole Line, when one of the vehicles struck a car pulling onto the road from Canyon Crest Drive.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash went airborne and ended up facing eastbound traffic, Stotts said. Part of the road was closed for about an hour.

Stotts said he was unsure of the seriousness of the injuries, and that investigators are trying to determine how fast the vehicles were traveling.