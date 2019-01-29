TWIN FALLS — A city planning board has formally opposed changing a development agreement to allow a four-story hotel towering 78 feet above the canyon rim.
The Planning and Zoning Commission on Tuesday voted 6-2 to deny a positive recommendation on behalf of the developer before the City Council. Geronimo LLC has requested a change to its development agreement that would outright permit a hotel up to 60 feet high (from its base) to be constructed next to the Twin Falls Visitors Center.
The building pad itself sits about 18 feet above the Canyon Rim Trail and had previously been planned for a restaurant and retail. But after that fell through, Home2Suites by Hilton expressed interest in constructing a hotel with 124 suites for visitors to enjoy canyon views.
The commission sided with the city’s Comprehensive Plan and the viewpoints of about 16 residents who spoke and submitted written comments against the proposed change.
“I play by the rules, and what they’re asking for doesn’t comply with the rules,” Commissioner Ryan Higley said. “It clearly does not comply with the Comprehensive Plan.”
But the Planning and Zoning Commission’s hearing was just one of a two-step process for the development to get its request. The nine-member volunteer commission can only make a recommendation to the City Council. The Council will make its final decision at another public hearing in late February or March, which means residents will have one more chance to voice their support or opposition to the hotel. The City Council has not always sided with the Planning and Zoning Commission.
The city’s 2016 Comprehensive Plan’s future land use map does allow for commercial development, including a hotel, along the Canyon Park West property on the canyon rim. However, the plan also states a need to balance development against the preservation of the canyon rim and maintaining the sense of place residents desire for a gateway to their city.
While acknowledging the good that earlier developments have brought to the city, Commissioner Carolyn Bolton noted that the city’s plans and goals have changed over the decades.
“I think if we could go in the way-back machine today, in 2019, and do something different, we would have preserved a lot more of that canyon rim than has been preserved,” Bolton said.
The room — filled to the point where several residents had to stand in the back — erupted in applause.
All 14 of the residents who spoke during the meeting were opposed to the hotel. The group included a geology professor, a licensed professional geologist, a fifth-generation resident and land use attorney and several senior citizens.
“The Snake River Canyon is the heart and soul of our community,” College of Southern Idaho geology professor Shawn Willsey said.
Willsey described the cycle of fracturing, freezing and thawing over time that leads to the rim’s deterioration. And geologist Cooper Brossy said the hotel would add significant unprecedented weight to an area just 55 feet from the canyon rim.
Most of the other residents were opposed to visual impacts the hotel would bring to the gateway of the city. And while the building housing Elevation 486 towers 66 feet above the canyon’s edge not far away, Twin Falls resident Ann Beck argued that “a restaurant is something that would be for the people.” A hotel, however, benefits people who live out of town, she said.
Commissioners David Detweiler and Craig Hawkins voted to make a positive recommendation for the hotel and height allowances to the City Council. Hawkins admitted he had mixed feelings about setting precedence and had concerns about the safety of the geological features. But the city should be progressive and fill a need for new hotel rooms, he said.
“I think it would be an enhancement coming into the city,” Hawkins said.
Commissioner Curtis Hansen, who is the manager for the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott in Twin Falls, did not participate in the discussion. He also recused himself from the vote.
