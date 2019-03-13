Try 3 months for $3

TWIN FALLS — The city of Twin Falls Parks & Recreation Department is accepting applications for community members interested in serving on the Parks and Recreation Commission. Each term is for three years. Commission members should reside within Twin Falls city limits.

The commission generally meets from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Twin Falls City Hall, 203 Main Ave. E. It advises the city council on parks- and golf course-related issues, recreation programming and park dedications and serves as the city’s Tree Commission.

The Twin Falls mayor appoints and the city council confirms members of the Parks & Recreation Commission. For more information on this group, see City Code 2-4 and 2-8.

For more information, call 208-736-2265.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments