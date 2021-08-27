Twin Falls Old Town Criterium and State Championship canceled

TWIN FALLS — Road-race cyclist Ryan Criag was in high hopes to compete in the 2021 Twin Falls Old Town Criterium in mid-September. Instead, he received an email Wednesday morning alerting him the 2021 criterium race in downtown Twin Falls was canceled.

“It didn’t really give a reason why, but that’s pretty disappointing regardless,” said Craig, who had been training for this year’s race.

Organizers said the cancellation was for safety reasons as COVID-19 cases numbers have skyrocketed in the area.

“It was not an easy decision to postpone the event, but feel it’s the best option as we stay committed to the health and safety of our riders, sponsors, and community,” Terry Patterson said in an email to the Times-News. “We feel it’s our responsibility as a good community partner to do all we can to support public health efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. We wish to thank all the sponsors, volunteers, racers, and community for all their support and look forward to 2022.”

The 2020 criterium was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Those registered for this year’s race can roll their registration over for the event now planned for June 2022 or get a refund.