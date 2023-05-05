Mayor Ruth Pierce read from a proclamation signed earlier this week, declaring May 4 as Arbor Day.
The proclamation states that the planting of trees beautifies the community, increasing property values and enhancing economic vitality.
“Trees, wherever planted, are a source of joy and spiritual renewal,” Pierce read from the proclamation. “I urge all citizens to plant trees to gladden the heart and promote the wellbeing of this and future generations.”
Parks Superintendent Chance Munns said a variety of trees were chosen for planting at Kenny Po Park.
“We intend for these trees to last a long time and to be for future generations,” Munns said. “And so every year we’re going to try to do more and more of that.”
Some trees, such as river birch, were selected because of their low water requirements and tolerance of a variety of conditions. Other trees, such as hackberry, were selected because they will grow into large shade trees, and will help screen the park from the surrounding houses.
On the corner, they planted some ornamental redbuds for visual appeal. Redbuds are among the first flowering trees in spring, and their bright pink petals can be seen around Twin Falls this week.
Twin Falls has been a Tree City U.S.A. since 1998. Now in its 25th year, the city continues to uphold a commitment by having a tree plan and a tree commission, and by dedicating money to tree infrastructure.
Council member Craig Hawkins, who serves as the liaison on the parks commission, pitched in and got some trees planted.
Vice Mayor Christopher Reid and two of his children, Mark and Sarah-Jane, also chipped in, getting their hands in the dirt to plant trees.