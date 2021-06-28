Twin Falls neighborhood group win Orchid Award for historic preservation

BOISE — Preservation Idaho, a statewide nonprofit organization dedicated to the protection of Idaho’s heritage, presented an “Orchid Award” to the Twin Falls Historic Neighborhood Group in the original Twin Falls townsite.

“The residents in this neighborhood came together and organized a strategic plan to save the charm and historic heritage of this important, unprotected neighborhood, and they are currently pursuing opportunities for protection and recognition of the area as a local historic district,” the nonprofit wrote in a statement.

In July 2020, the nonprofit Preservation Twin Falls placed a commemorative sign in front of the 1915 Magel House, owned by Robin Kirby, on Eighth Avenue East.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Kirby and others are working with the Twin Falls City Historic Preservation Commission to create a fourth historic district within the original Twin Falls townsite.

In addition to presenting Orchid awards to deserving preservation projects, Preservation Idaho also hands annual “Onion” awards to projects that fly in the face of historic preservation. This year’s Onion Award went to Bear Lake County commissioners for the “disappointing and unnecessary loss of the Bear Lake County Courthouse,” which was demolished in March.