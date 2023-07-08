Before the new Twin Falls micro-transit system came along, Noreen Jordon, who uses a wheelchair, said she was accustomed to rolling around a lot.

Now, when she wants to get around, she just hits the RIDE TFT app.

Jordon told the Times-News on Friday that she appreciates the fleet of vans that started providing rides last week. She gives it a thumbs-up.

“Twin Falls needed this,” she said.

She’s used the vans a half-dozen times, much of the time traveling to grocery stores. On Friday, she requested a ride to go to the Theron Ward Judicial Building, where she enjoys watching court proceedings.

Previously, she went many places by pushing herself or getting rides from friends. She occasionally took cabs.

RIDE TFT vans are an improvement, Jordon said, as its vans have arrived in less than five minutes after being requested, and the cost is reasonable.

The July 1 kickoff went well, said Mandi Thompson, assistant city manager, although there was a bit of a delay in getting vans running. Vans took off at noon Saturday when they were targeted to start at 7 a.m.

Thompson is waiting for a ridership report to see the volume of last week’s rides.

“We recognize that it will be a low number,” she said, but was confident that numbers will grow as the city spreads the word about the system and to access it.

“I have heard nothing but positive feedback,” she said.

RIDE TFT is citywide, and offers rides from point to point, as opposed to a fixed-route system. People can use the app or call 208-974-7433 to get a ride.

Drivers are employees of Downtowner transit system, which provides services for cities including Idaho Falls and Jackson, Wyoming.

“They have gone through extensive training,” Thompson said.

While Thompson waits for the ridership report, so does Jeanette Roe.

Roe, the executive director of Interlink Volunteer Caregivers, is anxious to find out how much of a load RIDE TFT took off her organization. The nonprofit provides free rides to the elderly, disabled or chronically ill in Magic Valley.

The month of June was as busy as ever for the group, Roe said. The transportation costs have pushed the budget to the limits as more and more clients sign up each month.

Some of her clients have expressed an interest in RIDE TFT, she said, while others want more information.

Have a question? RIDE TFT provides service from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays. Download the Ride Twin Falls Transit app to your smartphone or call 208-974-7433 for a ride. For more information visit TFID.ORG/TFT or call Maxine Durrant at 208-735-7347.

Roe hopes the micro-transit system succeeds, but she says there is still work to be done.

“When I went to the city’s website there was not a lot of information out there yet,” she said.

RIDE TFT Transportation Coordinator Maxine Durrant, who was hired last month, has reached out to groups, including IVC, to give details about the system.

Prices are charged on a per-call basis, not per rider. Riders over 63 get a senior discount.

The elderly sometimes are hesitant to change and not all of them have smartphones to access the app, Roe said, and paying for rides can take a bite out of senior citizens who are on a fixed income.