TWIN FALLS — Doug Brown, longtime owner of Claude Brown’s Home Furnishings, died Saturday.
Brown, 98, was the son of Claude Brown, founder of the family’s business on Main Avenue. Doug Brown worked in the store well into his 90s and watched it change over the years as it transitioned from music sales to an electrical appliance store and eventually to a furniture store.
Brown lived long enough to witness the store’s centennial celebration.
“I think (my father) would have been very surprised,” the man said in June at his business’ 100th anniversary.
His son Bob Brown is happy to have worked with his father at the store.
“It’s a blessing that I’ve been able to work with my father my whole life,” Bob Brown said during the centennial celebration.
Doug Brown and his wife, Laura, moved in 1942 into a house on Filer Avenue. Today the street runs through the heart of Twin Falls. But, 70 years ago, the house was surrounded by farmland, and chickens and cows.
You have free articles remaining.
Eventually, the city grew outward and the Browns sold off parcels of their farm. They lived in their home for 77 years.
Doug Brown was heavily involved in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as bishop of the Sixth Ward and was later the first bishop of the Eighth Ward. He also played a role in raising funds for the church’s building on Harrison Street.
Doug and Laura Brown had seven children and, in 2015, the two celebrated their 75th anniversary.
Brown is survived by three children, a daughter-in-law, 22 grandchildren, 52 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
His wife died last year at 95.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Saturday at the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse at 667 Harrison St. in Twin Falls. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 10 to 10:5 a.m. Saturday at Rosenau Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.