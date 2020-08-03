Twin Falls' National Guard battalion welcomes new commander

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The Idaho Army National Guard battalion based in Twin Falls has a new commander.

The 116th Brigade Engineer Battalion held a change of command ceremony Sunday morning at Centennial Park.

The new commander is Lt. Col. Stephen C. Arnett, who previously served in Twin Falls.

“I spent a lot of time in this battalion as the assistant operations officer and I’m super excited to be back with these guys,” Arnett said. “It’s a great community; it’s a great unit.”

The 116th Brigade Engineer Battalion is headquartered in Twin Falls and has elements in Boise, Gooding, Mountain Home, Grangeville, Jerome, Moscow and Orofino. The battalion supports the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team, Idaho’s largest National Guard unit.

Arnett takes over for Lt. Col. Lee D. Rubel, who has served as the unit’s commander since February 2018.

Rubel led more than 500 soldiers through 28 drill weekends, a Duck Valley Individual Readiness Training mission, an eXportable Combat Training Capability exercise, a National Training Center rotation with more than 1,100 soldiers, three gunnery cycles, one real world support mission and multiple field training exercises.