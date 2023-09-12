A man who accepted a plea deal in the death of a woman when his pickup rammed into the back of her vehicle in 2019 now wants to back out of the agreement, records say.

A motion filed in June by a public defender said Cedric Sebastian Mitchell was not happy with his decision to plead guilty to second-degree murder, believing he didn’t understand the agreement and entered into it “rashly.”

In addition, the motion said Mitchell believes he is innocent of the charges, court records say.

Twin Falls Prosecutor Grant Loebs filed an objection to the motion in July, arguing that Mitchell directly participated in a lengthy mediation and had his rights explained to him in detail.

“The defendant is not now entitled to withdraw,” Loebs wrote.

A court hearing has been set for Oct. 6 to address the matter.

The length of time it has taken for the case to wind itself through the courts appears to be wearing on the prosecutor’s office, as Loebs filed an objection this month to a continuance of a sentencing hearing.

“It is time to put an end to the delays in this case,” the objection reads and said the main living victim in the case, Wayne Steiner, is in declining health and cognitive ability.

There have been numerous court hearings continued in Mitchell’s case, plus the COVID-19 pandemic played a part in the drawn-out legal process, Loebs previously told the Times-News.

Mitchell, 38, crashed his pickup truck, traveling between an estimated 74 and 76 mph, into the back of another pickup that was waiting at a stoplight on Heyburn Avenue East at Blue Lakes Boulevard North, records say.

Maryann Steiner, 60, a passenger in the pickup, died and her husband was seriously injured. The collision pushed the Steiners’ vehicle into the intersection, causing other crashes and injuries.

While a previous defense attorney said it was his contention that Mitchell experienced a medical emergency before the crash, the prosecution doesn't believe it.

Investigators, according to court records, found the accelerator of Mitchell’s vehicle was “100% engaged” and witnesses reportedly heard Mitchell say, “God take me. I want to die,” and “I wanted to bring the rapture.”