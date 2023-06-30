TWIN FALLS — The man charged with killing his girlfriend’s two-month old baby boy last fall has waived his preliminary hearing.

Logan Danial Penner, 19, was charged in late November and several preliminary hearings have been vacated. The latest was scheduled for Wednesday, court records show, but a motion was filed Tuesday to waive the hearing, which is meant to show a judge that there is probable cause for a case to move toward trial.

Penner’s next court date, likely his arraignment in district court, has not been scheduled.

Penner is accused of first-degree murder after shaking the crying baby, identified as Peyton Rice, and hitting the baby’s head on the edge of a crib on Nov. 25 when the baby’s mother was out of the Twin Falls apartment doing laundry, court records say.

The infant was taken off life support Nov. 30.

Penner, who is being held without bond, is represented by public defender Steven McRae. In May, his office issued a subpoena to the Caldwell Police Department, requesting records of all police reports and investigations into Penner, including those conducted by a particular school resource officer.