Municipal Band

The Twin Falls Municipal Band holds its summer concert series at City Park.

 TIMES-NEW FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — You have three more chances to hear the Twin Falls Municipal Band in its 114th consecutive season of concerts at the City Park bandshell this summer. Concerts start at 7:30 p.m.

Director Elizabeth Thomsen, music teacher at Canyon Ridge High School and Robert Stuart Middle School, planned the season with the theme “Across the USA.” Each one-hour concert also has a theme, listed here:

  • Aug. 1 — Opposite Night
  • Aug. 6 — Best of Summer (at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts)
  • Aug. 8 — Best of Summer

For more information, call Ted Hadley at 208-600-3052 or email thadley@cableone.net or call Elizabeth Thomsen at 208-410-9899 or email eabmusic21@gmail.com.

