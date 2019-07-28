TWIN FALLS — You have three more chances to hear the Twin Falls Municipal Band in its 114th consecutive season of concerts at the City Park bandshell this summer. Concerts start at 7:30 p.m.
Director Elizabeth Thomsen, music teacher at Canyon Ridge High School and Robert Stuart Middle School, planned the season with the theme “Across the USA.” Each one-hour concert also has a theme, listed here:
- Aug. 1 — Opposite Night
- Aug. 6 — Best of Summer (at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts)
- Aug. 8 — Best of Summer
For more information, call Ted Hadley at 208-600-3052 or email thadley@cableone.net or call Elizabeth Thomsen at 208-410-9899 or email eabmusic21@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.