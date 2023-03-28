TWIN FALLS — A 25-year-old man has died from injuries he received following a March 17 collision involving the motorcycle he was driving and a minivan.

After the Xrash, he was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Dylan Wormsbaker of Twin Falls died Friday.

Wormsbaker was northbound on Martin Street when the southbound Afton Gailfus, 39, driving the van, attempted to turn left on Shoup Avenue West and a collision occurred, police say.

Wormsbaker was not wearing a helmet.

No citations have been issued, and the incident is under investigation by the Twin Falls Police Department.