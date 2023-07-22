TWIN FALLS — On its first day, 38 passengers used the Twin Falls’ new microtransit system.

Now, numbers are usually closer to 250, officials say.

“We are absolutely on an upward trend,” said Mandi Thompson, assistant to the city manager.

Thompson receives a detailed report each Monday detailing use of the RIDE TFT, short for Ride Twin Falls Transit. The last report, showing ridership levels from July 1, the kickoff day, through July 15, showed there were 1,174 completed rides and 1,546 passengers during that time period.

Numbers are steadily increasing, said Downtowner Operations Manager Neil Mandis. This week, average ridership per day has risen further, hitting close to 250, he said.

Thompson pledges to keep spreading the word to people who are not acquainted with the service, which allows people to request transportation within city limits, through use of an app or calling a phone number.

“We want to strike while the iron is hot,” she said. “People are interested and feeling good about it, especially those whose lives are being positively impacted by the service.”

While pleased with how the system is operating, Thompson and Mandis acknowledge there could be some tweaking to schedules to meet the needs of city residents. For example, Thompson has heard suggestions that a couple of vans should begin transporting people earlier than 6 a.m. to accommodate people who need to be at work at 6.

Adjusts might be made after the city has accumulated several months’ worth of data, enough to make informed decisions, she said.

Fifty-four rides were completed by people using wheelchairs in the first two weeks, a lower number than Thompson had anticipated. However, Mandis said that numbers this week are improving. On Thursday alone, the service gave 13 rides to people using wheelchairs, he said.

Two of the five vans operating can accommodate wheelchairs, and people using RIDE TFT can indicate if one of those is needed for a pickup.

Thompson said the report doesn’t break down the number of riders using the service by age, but she knows some young people are using it. One of them is her 13-year-old son.

“I no longer have to leave work to pick him up,” she said.

For the first two weeks, the average ride distance was about 2.5 miles and the average ride length was 10 minutes.

Thirteen percent of the rides were shared, meaning another passenger got on board during the initial trip.

“That is a number we would like to see increase,” Thompson said.

The non-ADA vans can accommodate up to six passengers.

Wait time has been under 10 minutes for about half the rides, the report said, although 26% of the riders waited at least 30 minutes.

The service is usually the busiest in the early afternoon. And where are people headed? Walmart and Fred Meyer were among the top shopping locations for both pickups and dropoffs.

