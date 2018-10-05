TWIN FALLS — A surge in new homes and fourplexes helped bring the city’s estimated building permit values to $140.8 million over the past 12 months — a 36 percent increase from the previous year.
The city of Twin Falls wrapped up its fiscal year in September, with the building department issuing 3,544 permits throughout the year. That included the most single-family homes built in 11 years. The number of new commercial buildings, meanwhile, nearly doubled from the 2017 fiscal year — thanks to a record 27 new fourplexes.
“I really anticipate seeing a continued trend in multifamily and single-family construction this year,” Twin Falls Building Official Jarrod Bordi said. “It seems to be all over the place. Where there’s open lots, they’re building.”
The 243 new home permits builders received represented an 8.5 percent increase from the previous fiscal year. The estimated value of this work exceeded $47.3 million.
Twin Falls’ 59 new commercial building permits had more than double last year’s estimated value, exceeding $63 million. The permit with the single largest value was issued in February for Jayco’s $15.2 million building.
Twin Falls didn’t use to issue mechanical, electrical and plumbing permits — which were previously handled by the state, Bordi said. The city issued more of those types of permits this year than ever before, he said, and it appears this year also resulted in the most total permits the city's ever issued.
The city collected $1.4 million in building permit revenues for the year. That money goes into the general fund, Bordi said.
The Twin Falls Building Department has eight people, but recently received another position it shares with the fire department for fire and electrical inspections. It takes the department up to two weeks to approve a residential building permit, while commercial permits can take four to six weeks for approval, Bordi said.
The building department staff aren’t the only ones strapped for time — so are contractors.
“The designers are so busy sometimes they’re not able to submit as thorough of a plan as they would like to,” he said.
Then, it takes the city longer to get questions answered before final approval.
September’s commercial permits
Twin Falls issued permits for five new commercial buildings, 10 commercial additions and remodels and nine commercial signs last month.
Clif Bar’s commercial addition had the highest estimated value of work, at $2 million. The addition at 556 Champlin Way S. is for locker rooms and uniform storage and includes about 3,800 additional square feet.
A spokeswoman with the company said Clif Bar is excited about the project and will be releasing more information about it next week.
Other commercial building permits of interest issued in September:
Aamco Twin Falls received a building permit for storage units at 825 N. College Road, valued at $1.2 million.
Ryan Bybee received permits for two commercial shell buildings at 1760 and 1726 Harrison St., with a combined value of $180,000. Bybee has plans to build a Papa Murphy’s building and two retail buildings on the east side of Harrison Street.
Gerald Martens received building permits for two fourplexes at 1854 Elizabeth Blvd., each with a value of $365,000.
LTBL Properties received a permit to remodel and create two tenant spaces at 857 Polk St. The work was valued at $168,500.
Arby’s received a permit for a $175,000 remodel at 424 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. for restroom and interior and exterior improvements.
Kiwi Loco received a permit for a $50,000 remodel at 828 Blue Lakes Blvd. N.
State Farm Insurance — Buchanan received a permit for a tenant improvement remodel at 163 Cheney Drive W., No. 400, valued at $67,920.
KV Inc. received a permit for work valued at $45,300 to do an addition at its office at 175 Eastland Drive.
Asset Protection Group received a permit to convert a house into an office building at 209 Washington St. N. The work was valued at $75,000.
Precision Heating received a permit for an interior remodel for a showroom at 2311 Wright Ave. The value was $30,000.
The City of Twin Falls received a permit to replace the band shelter floor in Main City Park, 500 Shoshone St. E. The work was valued at $48,955.
