TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man who eluded law enforcement when he and others ran into a cornfield near Kimberly last fall has been caught.

Jeff Day, 29, was recently arrested in Everett, Washington, on a warrant out of Twin Falls County, according to the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office. No other details were available.

Day was one of four people who fled in an SUV in September after police said they were at a house in Kimberly where a stolen vehicle had been seen.

The stolen vehicle was towed, and an abbreviated high-speed chase in a different vehicle ended at a cornfield near Red Cap Corner. Four adults ran into the cornfield, sparking a search that involved numerous law enforcement agencies and equipment including a ladder truck.

Day, who faces a misdemeanor charge of obstruction, was the lone person who evaded law officers.

He was also initially charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, but Deputy Prosecutor Jethelyn Harrington said Friday that the charge would be dropped. He has since filed an amended complaint.

Things have not come without a cost for Day, however, as court records say his request to attend his wife’s funeral on Thursday was denied.