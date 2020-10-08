Twin Falls man says police framed him in 36-year-old Colorado murder case, he'll testify before a grand jury

Pankey said he distrusted the Greeley Police Department, so he told his story to an FBI agent in Fort Collins in January 1985, but his story was ignored.

He checked in with police intermittently over the years to stay informed of the case, he said.

Pankey says he’s been victimized in the investigation, and in his eagerness to deny responsibility in Jonelle’s disappearance and death, has revealed intimate details of his life. He calls himself “a celibate homosexual” who was attacked and harassed because of his sexuality.

“I was kicked out of the Army under honorable conditions for homosexuality,” he wrote to the Times-News in August. “... I repented, left the homosexual life in 1976.”

In 1989, Pankey and his family moved to Ketchum and later to Shoshone, where he joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he said in one of the numerous interviews he’s done to proclaim his innocence. When a bishop asked him if he had anything to confess, Pankey said he told the bishop he was still bothered by a “weird conversation” he’d had about a missing girl in Colorado.

Church leaders convinced Pankey to talk to a Sun Valley police lieutenant, who later reached out to Greeley police, which renewed interest in the cold case, he said.