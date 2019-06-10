TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man remains in critical condition Monday following a car crash that killed his wife.
Dwayne Steiner, 59, is being treated at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. His wife, Maryann Steiner, 60, was his passenger and died Sunday afternoon at Saint Alphonsus, a statement by the Ada County Coroner said. Both Steiners were initially taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center after the crash but were transferred to Saint Alphonsus for further treatment.
The two were in a 1997 Dodge 1500 on Heyburn Avenue at Blue Lakes Boulevard North when they were hit from behind by a 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 driven by Cedric Mitchell, 34, of Twin Falls.
Mitchell was flown to Saint Alphonsus on Friday evening. He was no longer listed as a patient there Monday.
The crash pushed the Steiners' pickup into the intersection, where it hit a 2016 Nissan Frontier, Idaho State Police said. All three vehicles then collided with a 2005 Ford Mustang. The driver of the Nissan, Arturo Leon Avila, 58, his passenger Lilia Leon-Vega, 51; and one of two juveniles in the car, all of Twin Falls, were taken to St. Luke’s on Friday evening but were released by Monday, a hospital spokesperson said.
Police said Monday the crash is still under investigation.
