Twin Falls man missing after plans to swim near Pillar Falls

TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man well known in the local BASE jumping community has gone missing, friends say.

Austin Carey was last seen Thursday afternoon. Friends said he was planning to swim across the Snake River near Pillar Falls.

Twin Falls County Search and Rescue searched the area above and in the canyon. Searchers have asked that no one try to search the site to avoid anyone getting injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Chris McRoberts at 208-308-4138.

