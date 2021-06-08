Twin Falls man killed in crash south of town

TWIN FALLS — A Monday evening crash south of town killed a Twin Falls man.

Idaho State Police said Joseph Alex Doyle, 24, was traveling east at about 8 p.m. on 3600 North in a 1995 Jeep Grand Cherokee when he failed to yield at the stop sign at 3000 East, which is Blue Lakes Boulevard.

The Jeep hit a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado going North on 3000 East driven by Ron Yates, 58, of Twin Falls.

Doyle was not wearing his seat belt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. Yates was wearing his seat belt and was not injured.

Next of kin has been notified.

The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police, which was assisted at the scene by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, Twin Falls Fire Department and the Twin Falls County coroner.

