Twin Falls man injured in western Idaho crash

NEW PLYMOUTH — A Twin Falls man was injured Tuesday in a crash on Interstate 84 near Oregon.

Donald D. Cogger, 74, was driving east at about 5 p.m. in a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup pulling a boat on a trailer when he tried to pass a semi near milepost 6, southwest of New Plymouth.

While trying to pass the semi, Cogger's pickup hit the semi and rolled, Idaho State Police said.

Cogger, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell, ISP said.

The driver of the 2020 Kenworth semi pulling two trailers was Kenneth E. Andrews, 29, of Klamath Falls, Oregon. He was wearing a seat belt and was not taken to the hospital, ISP said.

The crash blocked part of the freeway for about two hours.

