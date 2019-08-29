LUCILLE — A Twin Falls man was injured when his car struck a motorcycle Wednesday evening north of Riggins.
Johnny McCallister, 45, was driving his 2001 Oldsmobile southbound on U.S. Highway 95 north of Lucille when the car crossed into the northbound lane near mile marker 205 and struck a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Robert L. Randall, 54, of Meridian, according to the Idaho State Police.
Randall and his passenger, Ramona Randall, 58, were both wearing helmets. They were flown by air ambulance to St. Joseph Medical Center in Lewiston.
McCallister was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's McCall Medical Center.
The incident remains under investigation.
