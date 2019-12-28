JEROME — A Twin Falls man was taken to the hospital after his vehicle went off the side of Interstate 84 in Jerome County Saturday afternoon, Idaho State Police said.
Rourke Veenendaal, 61, was driving west in a 1998 Ford Escape at 1:35 p.m. when he went off the right shoulder and down an embankment, where the Escape rolled, ISP said.
Veenendaal was not wearing a seat belt and was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.
Idaho State Police was assisted at the scene by Jerome City Police Department and the Jerome County Sheriff's Office.
