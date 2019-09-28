TARGHEE PASS, Mont. — A Twin Falls man has finished running across Idaho raising money for Parkinson’s research.
Brian Brown completed a 15-day, 434-mile run across the state Friday. He raised more than $6,300 for the Michael J. Fox Foundation during the run.
The run was physically and emotionally exhausting, Brown said Thursday, after completing the run’s second-to-last leg.
“It’s been great to do but I’m glad it’s almost over,” he said. “I knew it was going to be hard and I trained for it since February, but it’s something you can’t really prepare for.”
Brown decided to use the opportunity to raise money for Parkinson’s research after his late grandfather battled the disease. He passed his original $5,000 goal by collecting money from people he met along the way.
“Just seeing everybody come together and be really supportive about it, that’s been the coolest thing,” Brown said.
The run began near Ontario, Oregon, and ended near Targhee Pass in Montana. Brown said he averaged about 30 miles per day.
