TWIN FALLS — A 26-year-old man is facing felony drug charges after police found a bag containing marijuana near his house, court records say.

Christian Isahia Maher-Olguin, of Twin Falls, was taken into custody by police officers Sunday after they responded to a domestic dispute call.

Deputies said they found a bag that was full of leafy, green plants suspected to be marijuana and small digital scales.

Court records said there was probable cause to believe Maher-Olguin dropped the bag near his house before he was detained.

The bag contained almost 12 ounces of marijuana.

He was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana in an amount greater than three ounces, and concealment of evidence, records say.

Maher-Olguin was released as part of a pre-trial release agreement and a March 24 preliminary hearing has been set.