TWIN FALLS — A man faces two additional counts of voyeurism added to earlier charges after police said they found more photos of nude women on his phone.

Joshua Clayton Nelson, 42, of Twin Falls, was already facing one charge each of video voyeurism, rape and dispensing alcohol to minors.

During the rape investigation, police secured a search warrant and seized Nelson’s phone and discovered photos of two women, court records say.

The photos were secured with the Hide It Pro app that conceals media from other users.

In the first case, photos were taken of a woman under a bathroom door, court records say. In addition, Nelson is suspected of sending photos containing nudity from another person’s phone to his without permission.

In the second case, police said they found photos of a woman who appeared to be intoxicated.

Both women told police they did not give permission for photos to be taken of them, although one woman said she suspected something was amiss when she saw a phone under a bathroom door.

Nelson, who is being held on $500,000 bond from the previous charges, has a preliminary hearing set for March 17 on the latest counts.