HOLLISTER — A Twin Falls man died Friday morning after his car hit a power pole on the side of U.S. 93 about 10 miles north of Hollister, Idaho State Police said. 

Daniel Creek, 67, was going south when his 2007 Chevrolet HHR went off the east side of the road near mile marker 37 and hit the pole, throwing him from the car, ISP said in a statement. Creek, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. 

The highway was blocked for about two hours, ISP said.

