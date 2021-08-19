Twin Falls man dies in U.S. 93 crash in Jerome County

JEROME — A Twin Falls man died Thursday after crashing into another car on U.S. Highway 93 east of Jerome.

Froylan Carranza-Gomez, 48, was traveling south on U.S. 93 near milepost 60 in a Dodge Neon when he crossed into the northbound lane and hit a Kia Forte, Idaho State Police said.

Carranza-Gomez succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Kia, Casey Lockyer, 31 of Shoshone, and a juvenile passenger were flown to a Boise area hospital and a second juvenile was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

All occupants were wearing their seat belts.

Idaho State Police was assisted at the scene by Jerome Sheriff's office.

