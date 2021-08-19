Twin Falls man dies in U.S. 93 crash in Jerome County

Times-News
JEROME — A Twin Falls man died Thursday after crashing into another car on U.S. Highway 93 east of Jerome.
Froylan Carranza-Gomez, 48, was traveling south on U.S. 93 near milepost 60 in a Dodge Neon when he crossed into the northbound lane and hit a Kia Forte, Idaho State Police said.
Carranza-Gomez succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the Kia, Casey Lockyer, 31 of Shoshone, and a juvenile passenger were flown to a Boise area hospital and a second juvenile was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
All occupants were wearing their seat belts.
Idaho State Police was assisted at the scene by Jerome Sheriff's office.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.