Twin Falls man dies in Mountain Home crash
Twin Falls man dies in Mountain Home crash

Idaho State Police stock

Idaho State Police

 FILE PHOTO, TIMES-NEWS

MOUNTAIN HOME — A 24-year-old Twin Falls man died Sunday after his vehicle crashed in Mountain Home, Idaho State Police said.

Axalli Alejo was traveling west on Interstate 84 shortly after 1 p.m. when he took exit 95, failed to negotiate the exit ramp, went off the shoulder, overcorrected and rolled the vehicle, ISP said.

Alejo was not wearing a seat belt and succumbed to his injuries on the scene.

The exit was closed for about three hours. Next of kin has been notified. The crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

