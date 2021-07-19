Twin Falls man dies in head-on collision on U.S. 30 west of town

TWIN FALLS — A 24-year-old man died Friday evening after another car collided with his car on U.S. Highway 30, the Idaho State Police said.

A westbound 2007 Honda Accord, driven by Chase L. Miller, 25, of Filer crossed over the center line on U.S. 30 at 2700 East, hitting head-on an oncoming 2016 Ford Fiesta, driven by Trevor S. Amerson of Twin Falls at about 7 p.m., ISP said in a statement.

Amerson died in Boise after he was flown to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center for his injuries. His young passenger was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls, according to the statement.

Miller was also taken to St. Luke's and was later flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

U.S. 30 was completely blocked for approximately 2½ hours, the statement said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 3 Angry 3