Highway 93 fatality

ELKO, Nev. — A Twin Falls man was killed Tuesday evening when his pickup was sideswiped by a Jeep on U.S. Highway 93 four miles north of Wells, Nev.

Jimmy Padilla, 49, was driving north in a Chevy pickup towing a camp trailer at about 5:45 p.m. when a southbound Jeep Wrangler crossed the center line, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. The collision caused the trailer to separate from the pickup, which overturned.

Padilla was wearing a seat belt but died at the scene.

The Jeep was driven by Dennis Pickett, 72, of Glendale, Ariz., who suffered minor injuries when his vehicle also overturned, the highway patrol reported. He was also wearing a seat belt.

