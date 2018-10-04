ELKO, Nev. — A Twin Falls man was killed Tuesday evening when his pickup was sideswiped by a Jeep on U.S. Highway 93 four miles north of Wells, Nev.
Jimmy Padilla, 49, was driving north in a Chevy pickup towing a camp trailer at about 5:45 p.m. when a southbound Jeep Wrangler crossed the center line, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol. The collision caused the trailer to separate from the pickup, which overturned.
Padilla was wearing a seat belt but died at the scene.
The Jeep was driven by Dennis Pickett, 72, of Glendale, Ariz., who suffered minor injuries when his vehicle also overturned, the highway patrol reported. He was also wearing a seat belt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.