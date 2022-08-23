Twin Falls man dies after car collides with tree

TWIN FALLS — A man died early Monday morning when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and crashed into a tree east of Twin Falls, police say.

The 18-year-old man from Twin Falls was driving west at 12:27 a.m. on 4000 North and, apparently traveling at a high rate of speed, ran a stop sign at 3500 East. He then lost control of the 2015 Ford Fusion he was driving and collided with a tree, the Idaho State Police said.