TWIN FALLS — A blinking light in a woman's bedroom led to a man being charged with video voyeurism.

Bradley Steven Brann, 53, of Twin Falls was charged last month with a felony after the woman found the camera hidden in her bedroom’s closet. Police, with the help of a search warrant and subpoena to Apple and the camera’s manufacturer, traced the camera and registration information to Brann’s computer and email account, records say.

The camera was operational from mid-July to Aug. 19, until the woman, who was living in the same house as Brann, discovered the camera and reported it to police, records say. The camera was on live-view, so it didn't record video.

Brann, who denied knowing anything about the camera, has posted a $100,000 bond and awaits an April 20 preliminary hearing.