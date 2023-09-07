A Twin Falls man has been charged with sexually exploiting a child and possessing sexually exploitative material in a case that involved investigators from the Idaho Attorney General’s office.

An Idaho Falls woman who was arrested in early August is charged in connection with sending the photos to Nicholas Glenn Baker, 36, one of which was of a six-month-old child, police say.

Baker faces six felonies after police searched the woman’s phone and found evidence linking him to sex crimes against minors, police say.

The woman, Rexanna Marie Johnston, 32, sent multiple photos to Baker, police say, and the two discussed sexually assaulting children.

Johnston faces 13 felony counts of crimes including lewd conduct with a minor, sexual exploitation of a child, and possessing child sexually exploitive material.

Investigators from the Idaho Attorney General’s Idaho Internet Crimes Against Child Unit assisted in the case, and Attorney General Raul Labrador called the case against her “deeply unsettling.”

The case against Johnston started in July when an Idaho Falls detective received a tip from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children that someone had uploaded a video containing sex abuse material, and investigators linked it to her, records say.