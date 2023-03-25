TWIN FALLS — A man has been charged with rape and committing lewd acts on a child last June.

Timothy Joe Paulson, 40, was charged with the two felonies after the Twin Falls girl, then 17 years old, told police that he put his hands under her clothing on a camping trip and on another occasion came into her bedroom and raped her.

Police retrieved a blanket from the girl’s room and a forensics lab determined it had a semen stain that matched Paulson’s DNA, court records say.

Paulson maintained his innocence to police, court records say, telling officers that the girl had been following him and stole the blanket.

He also accused police of forcing him to provide a DNA sample, records say.

Paulson recently moved to Wyoming, but a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He appeared Friday in 5th District Court and Judge Calvin Campbell set a $250,000 bond and issued a no-contact order.

Paulson’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 7.