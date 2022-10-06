Twin Falls man charged with kidnapping, attempted assault

TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man is facing charges after threatening a woman and not allowing her to leave his house, police say.

Police officers first responded to an address in the 1100 block of Saddle Drive on Sept. 27 after a report of Jacobo Vazquez-Torres, 34, threatening neighbors.

Officers knocked on his door but the suspect would not let them inside his house, court records say. The police observed someone’s trembling hand in the window next to the door.

Later that morning, police were called to the same residence and spoke to a woman who said she was able to leave the residence and asked a neighbor to call police.

She told officers that Vasquez-Torres wouldn’t allow her to leave the house the night before and had held a knife to her neck and had grabbed her by the neck and shook her.

Vazquez-Torres still wouldn’t allow police into the house, but after a warning officers kicked down the door and took him into custody. He is facing charges of attempted aggravated assault, second-degree kidnapping and battery, records say.

A preliminary hearing is set for Friday.