A Twin Falls man was arrested after firefighters were called to his apartment Monday and found an explosive device that resembled a homemade grenade, police say.

Charles Jack Hansen, 64, a convicted felon, was charged with unlawful possession of a destructive device when firefighters were called to his house after he suffered a seizure, a police affidavit says.

Hansen was transported to the hospital, and firefighters saw an item on a wall at the residence on the 200 block of Locust Street in Twin Falls that appeared to be a booby trap made of a 12-gauge shotgun shell with a spring-loaded firing pin and alerted police, records say.

It appeared to be capable of being fired manually or could be rigged to go off when a door was opened, and was pointed at what would be the head and shoulders of an average-sized person.

Hansen, who faces a June 9 preliminary hearing, told police it was an alarm system, records say.