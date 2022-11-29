Twin Falls man charged with battery after 2-month-old found with head injuries

TWIN FALLS — An 18-year-old man told police he “blacked out and snapped” last week when he injured a 2-month-old infant who was in critical condition in a Boise hospital at last report, according to court records.

Logan Danial Penner, of Twin Falls, is charged with aggravated battery after the incident, which left the baby with head trauma including brain bleed and a fractured skull bone.

Penner admitted to police he got upset that the infant was screaming and shook it, hitting the back of its head on the edge of a crib, records say.

He also told police he “snapped,” partly because he was stressed he didn’t have a job, according to the records.

First responders were called to a Twin Falls apartment Friday evening after a report that a baby was not breathing and blood was coming out of its nose, police reports say.

Penner, who said he was caring for the infant while the child’s mother did laundry, initially told police he gave the baby a bottle and it later started making gasping noises.

The baby was taken to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, after which medical personnel informed police of the serious nature of the injuries. They also said the baby was recovering from a fracture of its left upper arm.

The infant was in critical care and on a ventilator Friday night at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center. The baby's condition was unknown Tuesday.

Penner’s bail has been set for $250,000, and a preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 9.