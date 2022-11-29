 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Twin Falls man charged with battery after 2-month-old found with head injuries

  • 0

Up to 45 babies would have most likely survived if they had received good care at an NHS trust, an inquiry has found. Infants died while others were left badly hurt as a result of failings at East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust. Mothers were also left injured, some died, and …

TWIN FALLS — An 18-year-old man told police he “blacked out and snapped” last week when he injured a 2-month-old infant who was in critical condition in a Boise hospital at last report, according to court records.

Logan Danial Penner, of Twin Falls, is charged with aggravated battery after the incident, which left the baby with head trauma including brain bleed and a fractured skull bone.

Penner admitted to police he got upset that the infant was screaming and shook it, hitting the back of its head on the edge of a crib, records say.

Logan Danial Penner

Penner

He also told police he “snapped,” partly because he was stressed he didn’t have a job, according to the records.

First responders were called to a Twin Falls apartment Friday evening after a report that a baby was not breathing and blood was coming out of its nose, police reports say.

People are also reading…

Penner, who said he was caring for the infant while the child’s mother did laundry, initially told police he gave the baby a bottle and it later started making gasping noises.

Molina sentenced to life in prison for death of child

The baby was taken to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, after which medical personnel informed police of the serious nature of the injuries. They also said the baby was recovering from a fracture of its left upper arm.

The infant was in critical care and on a ventilator Friday night at St. Luke’s Boise Medical Center. The baby's condition was unknown Tuesday.

Penner’s bail has been set for $250,000, and a preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 9.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

New 'invisible fiber' will change the way we eat food

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News