The motorist suspected of attempting to run a driver off the road and brandishing a 14-inch knife has been charged with aggravated assault, records say.
The blue and white car driven by Jacob Ambrose Gannon, 18, was recognized by one of the drivers in the incident as having its picture posted on social media, court records say, with claims that the driver had been driving aggressively in Twin Falls.
Gannon, from Twin Falls, is accused of intentionally driving his vehicle into the victim’s lane of travel on the afternoon of July 7, and then later waving a knife, records say.
Another motorist told police he saw the incident, recognizing the car from Facebook, and followed Gannon and the victim’s vehicle, and later confronted the driver at the intersection of Pole Line Road and Washington Street North.
Police later found a large knife in Gannon’s car, reports say.
A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 11.