Twin Falls man charged in police shooting

TWIN FALLS — A 36-year-old man is in jail after a shooting incident Tuesday that left him and a police officer injured.

James C. Clayson, 36, of Twin Falls was transferred to the Twin Falls County Detention Center on Thursday morning following his release from the hospital. Clayson is being held on an agent’s warrant, with a bond set at $75,000, plus new charges of disturbing the peace, $25,000 bond, and attempting to remove a weapon from a law enforcement officer, $1 million bond.

The Twin Falls Police officer injured in the incident has been released from the hospital after being treated for his injuries.

Police have not identified the officer.

The Magic Valley Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the shooting, which occurred in the 1300 block of Targhee Drive. Police officers were on the scene dealing Clayson when shots were fired.

