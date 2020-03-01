Twin Falls man arrested after his pickup catches fire

TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man was charged with second-degree arson Sunday night after police say he set his pickup truck on fire.

According to Sgt. Dusty Solomon of the Twin Falls Police Department, first responders arrived at the 100 block of Austin Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. to find a white pickup ablaze. The pickup's owner, whose name wasn't immediately available, was also at the scene.

Solomon said the vehicle was a total loss and that the owner is suspected of setting it on fire. She didn't know of a motive.

The pickup was the only vehicle damaged and there was no other property loss, she said.

