TWIN FALLS — A Twin Falls man was arrested Monday afternoon after a high-speed pursuit that ended at a motel on Kimberly Road.

Zachary J. Cole, 28, is being held on charges of eluding law enforcement officers and possession of methamphetamine after the incident that got its start when an Elko County deputy notified the Twin Falls Sheriff’s Office that Cole, who had outstanding warrants, was headed toward Twin Falls.

Twin Falls County Sheriff’s deputies located Cole’s van at 3400 N. 3200 E. and began following it, and a high-speed pursuit, that at times reached 100 mph, began at about 1:30 p.m. Coles ran a stop sign at 3300 E. 3700 N., drove in the wrong lane of travel, ran a red light at Hankins Road, drove aggressively and almost crashed, police say.

Coles then pulled into the Twin Falls Motel at 2152 Kimberly Road and fled on foot, but deputies apprehended him at 1:40 p.m., police say.

Coles had warrants out of Power and Jerome counties for failure to appear on drug-related charges and in Twin Falls County for probation violation, police say.