Twin Falls library board of trustees leaves Pride display in place

TWIN FALLS — The public library’s board of trustees voted Wednesday to leave the building’s display for Pride Month in place following opposition from a small number of community numbers.

The library set up two displays showcasing books representing members of the LGBTQ community at the beginning of June. There is a larger display on the main floor of the library and a smaller display of five books near the staircase leading down to the children’s section of the building.

Library Director Tara Bartley told the Times-News that the library has set up these displays every year for at least the last five years in recognition of Pride Month. The library sets up similar displays for other holidays and events throughout the year.

However this year, a few residents initiated a formal process requesting the library relocate or take down the small display near the children’s section. After Bartley decided to leave the display in place, the residents appealed this decision, bringing it to the board of trustees.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The board heard nearly an hour and a half of public comment, a majority of which came from people in favor of the display, including members of the LGBTQ community who said the representation is important and meaningful for children seeking support and inclusion.