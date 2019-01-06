Try 1 month for 99¢
City of Twin Falls SeeClickFix mobile app is now available.

 COURTESY OF CITY OF TWIN FALLS

TWIN FALLS — The city of Twin Falls has partnered with SeeClickFix to launch a new mobile app that will allow citizens to report quality-of-life issues and request services from the city.

With the free SeeClickFix mobile app and web tools, Twin Falls residents will now be able to provide city staff with pictures, specific descriptions and other valuable information needed to get the job done. In addition, the SeeClickFix platform allows city officials to manage citizen reports from creation to resolution — engaging Twin Falls residents throughout the process.

The partnership not only allows Twin Falls residents to report problems, but also to view, comment on and vote to fix problems submitted by other residents. Citizens can create their own watch-areas to receive notifications about issues reported in their community.

SeeClickFix is available for download on Android and iPhone. In addition to the mobile app, citizens can send reports to tfid.org/719/Report-a-Concern.

