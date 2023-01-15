Twin Falls landmarks Depot Grill, Turf Club changing hands

TWIN FALLS — Steve Soran remembers his first days working at the Depot Grill as a teenager.

It was eight hours a day, six days a week of peeling potatoes and washing dishes, making 80 or 90 cents per hour. It was 1960, the year after his father and uncle took ownership of the restaurant.

Depot Grill has been dishing up homestyle food for more than 100 years, and Soran is now the owner.

It’s served celebrities and politicians, and movies have been shot there.

“Some real bad ones, by the way,” he said.

He’s had his fun over the years. But now, at 75, he has decided to sell the beloved restaurant, along with the Turf Club, which the Soran family purchased in the 1960s.

“We have been a very community-minded company since being in Twin Falls and as you know, it’s not one person that makes a company,” he said. “I was fortunate enough to surround myself with some really great staff, co-workers and teammates.”

Robert and Mariann Griffith, founders of meal-provider Homestyle Direct, are purchasing the Turf Club, while their daughter Chelsea Bordewyk and husband Brian are buying the Depot Grill.

The two landmarks, both rich in history, are in good hands, Soran said.

“The new owners will continue to be very community-minded,” Soran said. “I know they will.”

The selling process started with a call this spring from Mariann Griffith, who was creating a business plan and seeking advice from Soran on how to obtain a liquor license.

After weeks, and months, of pondering the situation, Soran came to the conclusion that it might be time for him to step away from the restaurant industry after all these years. The sale is expected to be wrapped up within a couple of weeks.

“We are slowly transitioning,” he said.

“Mariann has always loved the Turf Club,” Soran said, “and she always said over the years, ‘Don’t ever sell this without talking with me.’”

Mariann Griffith’s father and Soran’s father were good friends.

Don’t expect a lot of changes at the Depot Grill, on Shoshone Street South in Twin Falls, Bordewyk told the Times-News.

“We want people to understand it will be the same friendly faces and the same great food,” she said, adding that the menu might be tweaked a bit.

The friendly atmosphere is what attracted Twin Falls resident Griffith Steel to the restaurant. He doesn’t go there as often as he used to, but enjoyed the fish and shrimp, and the friendliness of the staff.

“Like a family,” is how he he described the servers.

More pronounced changes are in the works for the Turf Club, on Falls Avenue.

The Griffiths are eager to preserve the landmark as a Twin Falls institution, a press release said, breathing fresh life and adding a new coat of paint to the building.

The Turf Club website says that patrons will be able to book events and catering this spring after renovations are complete. New menus will focus on quality, locally sourced and seasonal ingredients with an innovative bar program, the news release said.

Soran said he will be available during the transition to new ownership to offer advice.

“I hope they won’t throw me out the door,” he said with a smile. “I hope to be around to help.”

But once that is over, he said he doesn’t have a plan lined up yet, besides spending more time with his wife.

“It will be difficult for me to make a change,” Soran said. “Pretty much my adult life has been with restaurants and the community.”

He’s seen a lot over the years, including times of laughter and times of tears.

Some of his most memorable moments, he said, have been seeing employees work up the ranks in the restaurant.

The COVID-19 pandemic hurt restaurants, even leading the restaurant to discontinue its 24-hour-a-day service.

But even the removal of the old Singing Bridge over Rock Creek Canyon in the 1990s was worrisome for Soran because much of the Depot Grill’s business was from food processing plant employees who crossed the bridge to get to the restaurant.

The bridge was replaced by the Old Towne Bridge in 1992.

Fast forward to 2023 and now high food prices are a looming concern.

“Do you know how many eggs we use here?” he asked. “They used to cost 6 cents each and now they are 46 cents apiece, and that is if you buy them in quantity.”

It’s easy for Soran to reel off stories about the business, including the Depot’s Grill first catering job in the 1960s.

“My uncle was still involved, and he had an old green station wagon,” Soran said. “We made a bunch of sandwiches down here and threw them in the back of the station wagon and drove into the South Hills to feed some firefighters.”

It was a rough road, he said, and the station wagon was “beat to crap.”

The Depot Grill’s building was constructed in 1910, starting out as the Blue Lake Spring Water Mineral Bottling Company before transforming to a gas station. The gas station operator started selling sandwiches around 1917.

The food business eventually became more profitable than selling gas, and the place became more of a restaurant. The building then looked much different than it does today, as additions made more room for hungry customers.

“It’s been remodeled 14 times,” Soran said, laughing. “None of them were well-planned.”

