TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls School District kindergarten registration for the 2019-2020 school year will begin April 15. Parents can register in the school offices:
- Bickel — 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Harrison — 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment
- Lincoln — 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Morningside — 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Oregon Trail — 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Perrine — 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Pillar Falls — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Rock Creek — 8:15 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.
- Sawtooth — 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Call your neighborhood school for more information or to determine which school your child will be attending.
The Twin Falls School District now has online registration, so you can fill out all forms needed to enroll your kindergartner at tfsd.org/parents/enrolling-your-student. Attendance zone maps can be found there as well. Many schools want you to do this before you visit the school; call your neighborhood school to see what they prefer.
Students must be five years of age on or before Sept. 1 to register. You will need to provide your child's original birth certificate and proof of immunizations and residency: current utility bill, rental agreement, house sales agreement, etc. Check with your school to see if your child needs to be present during the registration process to do a pre-kindergarten screening.
The phone numbers and kindergarten open house times for each school are listed below:
- Bickel — 208-733-4116 — 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., April 22
- Harrison — 208-733-4229 — 5 to 6 p.m., May 8
- Lincoln — 208-733-1321 — 4:30 to 5 p.m., April 18
- Morningside — 208-733-6507 — 3:15 to 4 p.m., April 18
- Oregon Trail — 208-733-8480 — 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., April 18
- Perrine — 208-733-4288 — 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., April 23
- Pillar Falls — 208-732-7570 — 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., April 18
- Rock Creek — 208-732-7565 — 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., April 17
- Sawtooth — 208-733-8454 — 9 to 9:30 a.m., April 25
