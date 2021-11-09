Twin Falls joins State in opioid settlement agreement

TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls will join the State of Idaho in negotiating a reallocation of money to respond to the opioid crisis.

On Monday night, City Council voted to authorize Mayor Suzanne Hawkins to sign an Opioid Litigation Settlement Agreement. By signing, Twin Falls will join the State of Idaho along with other municipalities in changing how settlement from Johnson & Johnson, McKesson, and AmericourceBergen would be dispersed.

City Attorney Shayne Nope said that, if successful, the reallocation would mean more money coming directly to the city for opioid abuse prevention and recovery programs.

“The benefit to the city is that these terms are very favorable to cities as compared to what would be a default settlement that was approved,” Nope said. "A higher percentage of those dollars that are going to come back into our community.”

The default allocation previously agreed to by the three settling defendants would provide for an allocation of 15% to the State, 15% to participating local governments, and 70% to a trust fund administered by a committee but ultimately controlled by the State.

Under the proposed reallocation, 40% would go to the state, 40% to local participating municipal governments, and 20% to participating regional health districts.

