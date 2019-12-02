The Natural Resources Conservation Service in partnership with local conservation districts is holding a locally led work group on Wednesday.
This is an opportunity for local land managers to be part of a collaborative effort to improve natural resources within Twin Falls and Jerome counties. In addition to helping set priorities and shape plans for future projects, participants will also learn about other NRCS programs.
The meeting is set for 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Con Paulos Auto Dealership Community Room, 251 E Frontage Road, in Jerome. For more information contact Steve Schuyler at 208-944-3759.
