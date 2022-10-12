Twin Falls 'Jane Doe' case from 2014 solved

TWIN FALLS — In a case that made headlines more than eight years ago, DNA evidence has revealed the body of a woman found in the Snake River below the Perrine Bridge to be that of a San Diego resident, police say.

“Jane Doe” was identified last month as Cynthia Gunnerson (aka Sash Ergateage).

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office made the announcement Wednesday.

“It’s hard to explain the emotional investment we have in cases like this,” said Lori Stewart, spokeswoman for the sheriff's office. “We all knew that this Jane Doe had a life and a family somewhere, people that were missing her.”

The case of “Jane Doe” garnered attention after a kayaker found the body floating under the Perrine Bridge on Sept. 9, 2014.

No identification was found on the body and DNA samples and fingerprints were gathered. In addition, investigators combed the area, canvased local motels, restaurants, bus depot and truck stops.

Still without an identification, Gunnerson’s body was buried at Sunset Memorial Park on Oct. 7, 2014, with a small gathering including members of the coroner’s office, law enforcement personnel and a few community members.

Her headstone in the cemetery reads “Unknown To Us, Known Only To God. May She Rest in Peace.”

The case was actively investigated until February of 2016, and then worked sporadically until August of 2020 when it was deemed “inactive,” with no new leads, a news release from the sheriff's department said.

The coroner’s office listed her cause of death as suicide.

Her images and fingerprints were entered into national databases and facial recognition programs with no results. Fourteen states reached out with missing person cases that matched some of the woman’s description, but no matches were made, police said.

“Typically, when you find somebody like that, usually by the end of that day you know who they are. You identify them,” Sheriff's Detective Jon Daubner said in an interview earlier this year. “In this case, no.”

In December 2021, the Idaho Cold Case Advanced DNA Methods Working Group (ICCADM) contacted the sheriff's office to offer assistance.

In April, the group submitted a DNA sample from the unidentified female to labs at Othram Inc. of Woodland Texas, which generated a lead through forensic genetic genealogy testing.

Results of tests gave deputies the information they needed, and they contacted the identified parents who submitted their DNA for further testing.

Fingerprint and DNA results from the Idaho State Police Forensic Services Lab confirmed the female’s identity as Gunderson. Identification was made on Sept. 22.

“To say it is gratifying to see the case come to a close is too simple,” Stewart said. “Maybe there aren’t words to express this.”

“I’m thankful for the hard work and diligence of our investigative team throughout this time," Sheriff Tom Carter said, "and for the assistance and collaboration of the ICCADM in solving this case, and being able to help bring closure to her family."

Stewart said Gunnerson’s parents are grateful to have answers about their daughter, and asked for privacy as they grieve her loss.

The Gunnerson case is the second solved by the ICCADM.

ICCADM is a resource for state, local, and county agencies to identify cold cases where advanced DNA testing methods (like molecular genetic genealogy and Forensic Genetic Genealogy (FGG), criminal intelligence, and other techniques could provide new investigative leads.

The group started in 2020 to assist Idaho law enforcement agencies in investigating unsolved sexual assaults, homicides, and unidentified remains cases when additional DNA evidence is available and DNA has been entered into the state or national Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), but no probative match located.

The group is administered by ISPFS, and is a collaboration with Idaho State Police, the Idaho Sheriff's Association, the Idaho Chiefs of Police Association, the Idaho Prosecuting Attorney's Association, Boise State University Criminal Justice Department, and the Idaho State Police Statistical Analysis Center. ISPFS recently received a $3 million grant to fund the next three years of work.

"ISPFS is pleased that Idaho cold cases are being solved through collaborative efforts to bring closure to Idaho families and those throughout the country," Matthew Gamette, laboratory system director of Idaho State Police Forensic Services. "The relationship between ISPFS, ISP, ICCADM, and local law enforcement demonstrates a tireless and unending commitment to solving cold cases. Our team looks forward to working with agencies and announcing more case resolutions."