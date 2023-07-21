A boil order has been issued in southern Twin Falls after a contractor struck a waterline on Friday afternoon.

The order affects about 500 residences and businesses north of Orchard Drive to Park Avenue, and east of Washington Street to Gregory Way, the city's website said.

Affected residents will receive a door flyer notifying them of the order, the city said.

The city is testing the water for any potential contamination from the waterline break. Until test results are returned, residents are encouraged to buy drinking water or boil tap water for 15 minutes to ensure safe water for consumption.

Until tests results determine otherwise, unboiled water is safe for non-consumption purposes but not for drinking.

The contractor has offered to reimburse affected residents for drinking water purchases during the event. They are encouraged to bring receipts for water purchase during the boil order to the Twin Falls Public Works Department, 119 South Park Avenue, by Aug. 3 for reimbursement.